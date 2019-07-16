Employee Provident Fund: Here's how you can check your PF balance

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) forms an important part of the savings for salaried individuals. The Employee Fund Provident Organisation (EPFO), a government body that manages the funds, has set the interest rate at 8.55 percent for the fiscal year 2018-19. EPFO allows account holders to check the balance in the provident fund account via SMS, missed call, EPFO website and UMANG App. To check the PF balance, they need to make sure that they are registered on the EPFO website.

SMS:

All EPFO members are provided with a universal account number (UAN), which is also registered on the EPFO portal. The number is also mentioned in the account holder's salary paycheck. You can send an SMS by typing <EPFOHO> <UAN No> <ENG> to 7738299899.

So if your EPFO number is 123456789000, and your preferred language is English, you can send an SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO 123456789000 ENG.

The EPFO offers its SMS services in various Indian languages including, English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

The service can only be availed if the UAN is active and is linked to Aadhar, PAN and bank account. If the UAN is not linked to any of the above documents, then one needs to complete the eKYC with UAN.

Missed Call:

Registered account holders can also give a missed call to 011-22901406. The account holders will get an SMS with the details of the provident fund account balance.

The mobile number should be registered with the UAN as the missed call will be valid only when made from a registered number.

EPFO Website:

One can also check their PF balance by logging in to their EPFO account on the EPFO website: www.epfindia.gov.in

Step 1: Click on Our Services and from the dropdown menu, click on For Employees. It will redirect you to http://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/For_Employees.php?id=sm2_index

Step 2: From the Services menu, click on Member Passbook from where you will be redirected to the login page. You can also visit the login page directly by clicking on - https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp

Step 4: Login with your UAN and password.

Step 5: Once you are logged in you will find Member ID of all accounts linked with your UAN. This shows all your EPF accounts with the current and previous employers.

Step 6: Click on the Member ID of which you want to check the balance and the EPF passbook will appear on the screen with your and your employer's contribution along with the interest earned thereof.



Only members with activated UAN number and previously registered on the UAN Member Portal can check their balances on the website.



The PF passbook is available for six hours of registering on the UAN Member Portal for viewing.



Any changes made to your EPF account will reflect in 6 hours on the website.



The passbook will show the latest entries that have been uploaded to the server by the EPFO Field Offices.



The EPFO account becomes inoperative if you have not contributed to the PF account for more than three years and hence bars the member to view the passbook. It will also not be visible to exempted establishments members and settled members.



UMANG app:

UMANG App, a government-mandated centralised mobile app provides various services to the public, including checking of PF balance. The app can be downloaded from the Google Pay Store/App Store.

Here's how members can download and check their passbook by the app:

Step 1: Download the app from either the Google Play Store/App Store. The app can also be accessed directly by clicking on - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.umang.negd.g2c&hl=en_IN

Step 2: Open the UMANG app on your smartphone and select EPFO. Click on the Employee Centric Services and then click on View Passbook to check your EPF balance.

Step 3: Enter your UAN and password and click on the get OTP which would come by SMS to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and login.