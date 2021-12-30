EPF account holders can file nomination beyond December 31: EPFO

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the retirement fund body, has said that the account holders can add nominees to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account even after December 31. However, the retirement fund body in a tweet advised its account holders to do e-nomination at the earliest.

Earlier, it was reported that the last date to add nominees through the e-nomination was supposed to end on December 31.

It must be noted that only nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings in the event of subscribers' sudden demise. Subscribers can nominate more than one nominee and also fix the percentage of sharing among all such nominees.

If this is not done, the employees will lose on several benefits, including the loss of insurance money and pension.

EPF account holders can add the nominee online and to avail it, subscribers must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details should have been seeded to subscribers' EPF account.