EPF-Aadhaar linking mandatory from September 1; here's a step-by-step process to link the two

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the retirement fund body, has made it mandatory to l ink Aadhaar Card with Universal Account Number (UAN) . Defaulters will not be able to avail of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) services from September 1, 2021.

Also, non-linking will lead to discontinuation of the employers' contribution in the EPF account as they won't be able to file Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR) of the EPF accounts not linked with Aadhaar.

The EPFO has said that it is the responsibility of the employer too to ensure that their employees link their provident fund account to their Aadhar number.

The retirement fund body, allows subscribers to update the Aadhaar details in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account through its online portal — epfindia.gov.in.

Here are the steps to link EPF account with Aadhaar online:

Step 1:

Visit the EPFO's member portal and log in through username and password.

Step 2: Go to the 'Manage' option in the top menu bar.

Step 3: Select the 'KYC' option from the drop-down.

Step 4: A new page opens which contains a list of the different document types. Select “Aadhaar” to link with EPF account.

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar card and click on the save option.

Step 6: Once saved Aadhaar details, Aadhaar will be verified from UIDAI’s data.

Step 7: On successful approval of KYC document, users will successfully be able to link Aadhaar with the EPF account and they will find “Verified” written against Aadhaar details.