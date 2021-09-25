EPF-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till November 31: Here's a step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar with UAN

The Delhi High Court has extended the deadline for the seeding of the Aadhaar number along with the Universal Account Number (UAN) and its verification till November 31.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said that till then, the employers shall be permitted to deposit the provident funds in respect of employees for whom seeding has not taken place and no coercive measures shall be taken against them. Until and unless the issue of whether mandatory seeding is legally valid or not is determined, as per Aadhaar judgement, there cannot be any exclusion of benefits to employees under the Act, due to failure to authenticate or verify with Aadhaar, the judge said in her order dated September 17, news agency PTI reported.

The court, which was dealing with a petition by the Association of Industries and Institutions, clarified that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) would appoint a Grievance Redressal Officer who can be contacted by the petitioner’s members or any other employer, to ensure that the deposits are not delayed and are made on time. The court said that for employees whose Aadhaar numbers have already been provided to the EPFO, the provident fund shall be permitted to be deposited by the employers without awaiting verification from the Unique Identification Authority of India while the process of verification goes on.

The petitioner is an association of various entities and persons stated to be owning and running industrial/commercial establishments, factories, institutions, etc. It moved the court, against an EPFO circular, issued on June 1, which made the seeding of Aadhaar number along with the UAN, generated under the Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, mandatory. As per a central government circular issued on June 15, the deadline for compliance was set as September 1.

The petitioner contended that enormous prejudice was being caused to the employers due to the EFPO’s order. It said that in certain instances, there was a mismatch between the Aadhaar database and the EPFO database, and the employers were being forced to not employ those workmen/employees, who do not have proper Aadhaar cards.

Here are the steps to link EPF account with Aadhaar online:

Step 1:

Visit the EPFO's member portal and log in through username and password.

Step 2: Go to the 'Manage' option in the top menu bar.

Step 3: Select the 'KYC' option from the drop-down.

Step 4: A new page opens which contains a list of the different document types. Select “Aadhaar” to link with EPF account.

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar number and name as per Aadhaar card and click on the save option.

Step 6: Once saved Aadhaar details, Aadhaar will be verified from UIDAI’s data.