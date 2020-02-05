Personal Finance New tax proposal on employer's contribution to PF, NPS: Here's what it means for you Updated : February 05, 2020 02:10 PM IST EPF, or commonly known as PF, is a mandatory contribution that every company, which has more than 20 employees, is required to deduct from the salary of its employees. In the EPF kitty, employee contributes 12 percent of the salary while an equal amount is contributed by the employers. In NPS, a government employee contributes towards pension from monthly salary along with matching contribution from the employer.