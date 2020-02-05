New tax proposal on employer's contribution to PF, NPS: Here's what it means for you

The government recently proposed to introduce a tax on any amount contributed towards employees’ provident fund, National Pension System (NPS) and superannuation fund by employers, in excess of Rs 7.5 lakh. The change will be effective from April 1, 2020. According to the current rule, the employer contributions to PF and NPS exempted without any amount specific ceiling.

Every company, which has more than 20 employees, is required to deduct EPF, or commonly known as PF, from the salary of its employees. In the EPF kitty, the employee contributes 12 percent of the salary, while an equal amount is contributed by the employers.

Also read: Can you choose between the new personal income tax regime and the existing one every year?

In NPS, a government employee contributes towards pension from monthly salary along with matching contribution from the employer. Employees can opt to allocate up to 10 percent of their basic salary to the NPS as the employer’s contribution.

A superannuation fund is an organizational pension program created by a company for the benefit of its employees.

The current norm

Currently, employer’s contribution to their employees towards various government retirement schemes such as EPF and NPS are considered as deductibles for the purpose of taxation as per the pre-defined percentage of basic salary or fixed limit. However, there is no upper limit on the quantum of the amount that is deducted under these contributions by employers.

This means that individuals with high amounts of basic salary can contribute 12 percent and 10 percent of basic salary without limit and avail the tax exemption.

The new provision

In the Union Budget 2020, the finance minister has proposed to introduce a tax on any amount contributed towards these deductions by employers, in excess of Rs. 7.5. Further, any annual accretion by way of interest, dividend, etc. credited towards these contributions may be treated as a prerequisite to the extent it relates to the employer’s contribution.

Who will be impacted

According to Gautam Kalia, head – investment solutions, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, this move will affect the high basic salary earners, whose contributions to these retirement savings funds exceeds the threshold and will become taxable.

In words of revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, "Limit on tax-free employer contribution to retirement funds will impact those with salary above Rs 60 lakh."