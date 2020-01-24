Finance
Employer may cut 20% tax from your salary on not sharing PAN, Aadhaar
Updated : January 24, 2020 02:02 PM IST
The new norm will be applicable to employees whose salary is above the threshold of Rs 2.5 lakh a year.
Furnishing of PAN or Aadhaar number is mandatory for the employees in case of receipt of any sum or income or amount, on which tax is deductible.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more