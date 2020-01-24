#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Employer may cut 20% tax from your salary on not sharing PAN, Aadhaar

Updated : January 24, 2020 02:02 PM IST

The new norm will be applicable to employees whose salary is above the threshold of Rs 2.5 lakh a year.
Furnishing of PAN or Aadhaar number is mandatory for the employees in case of receipt of any sum or income or amount, on which tax is deductible.
