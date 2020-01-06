Personal Finance
Employees may earn lower interest after imminent EPF rate cut, says report
Updated : January 06, 2020 01:04 PM IST
EPFO offered its subscribers an interest of 8.65 percent in the financial year 2018-19.
The announcement on annual interest rate may come by the end of January.
A 100-basis point fall in interest rates in the market has the potential to impact the EPF payout by between 55 and 70 basis points.
