The Income Tax Department on Thursday clarified that donations made to the PM CARES Fund by employees through their employers will be admissible under Section 80G on the basis of the form 16/certificate issued by the Drawing & Disbursing Officer (DD0)/employer.

"In cases where donation is made to the fund by an employee through employer, the fund may not be able to issue separate certificate to every such employee in respect of the donation so made, as the contributions made to the fund are in the form of a consolidated payment," the department said in a statement.

"It is hereby, clarified that the deduction in respect of such donations, will be admissible under Section 80G on the basis of the Form 16/Certificate issued by the DDO/employer," it added.

The government recently brought in an ordinance to give effect to various reliefs measures, including extended deadline for filing income tax, customs and central excise returns, to help taxpayers tide over the coronavirus crisis.