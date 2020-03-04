Economy Employees' average salary raise likely to be at 7.8% in FY21, says survey Updated : March 04, 2020 05:40 PM IST The lower salary increment, as compared to the preceding year, is in line with the higher margin pressure on companies, economic headwinds. The projected salary increments for 2020-21 are expected to be the lowest in industries such as infrastructure and real estate, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and telecom, the report said. The survey also found that at an all-India level, voluntary attrition slightly reduced in the current financial year to about 15 percent.