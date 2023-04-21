English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsEmkay Global gets Sebi's in principle approval for mutual fund business

Emkay Global gets Sebi's in-principle approval for mutual fund business

Emkay Global gets Sebi's in-principle approval for mutual fund business
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023 9:53:42 AM IST (Published)

Emkay Global Financial Services offers services such as institutional equity, portfolio management services, wealth management, investment banking and global investing.

Emkay Global Financial Services has received in-principle approval from the capital markets regulator to launch mutual fund business in India. With this, Emkay Global will join companies like Angel One, Zerodha Broking and Helios Capital Management in doing so.

Recommended Articles

View All
Is Kalbaisakhi coming? Scorched Kolkata looks for answers

Is Kalbaisakhi coming? Scorched Kolkata looks for answers

Apr 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


“We wish to inform you that the Company has received in-principle approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India, Investment Management Department for sponsoring a Mutual Fund under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996," said the Board of Directors of Emkay Global Financial Services in a stock exchange filing.
Founded in 1995, Emkay Global Financial Services offers services such as institutional equity, portfolio management services, wealth management, investment banking and global investing.
At present, there are 44 MF players with total assets under management of about Rs 40 lakh crore with top 10 players accounting for a lion’s share of business.
In March, Bajaj Finserv, a diversified financial services group also received the final registration from Sebi to kick off its mutual fund operations under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund. It further filed draft for five new funds. The newest entrant to the mutual fund industry, started its journey with a scheme in all major categories, like flexi cap funds, balance advantage funds and liquid funds among others.
Before this, Angel One (formerly known as Angel Broking) had received the in-principle approval for sponsoring a mutual fund in February.
In another development, online stockbroker Zerodha said it will partner with wealth management company smallcase for their upcoming mutual fund business.
Notbaly, Zerodha had gotten an in-principal approval for launching mutual fund business in September 2021.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Emkay Global Financial Servicesmutual fundSEBI
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X