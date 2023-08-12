Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?

Also known as a contingency fund, an emergency fund means a specified amount set aside for emergencies that arise unexpectedly. Ideally, market experts say that one portion of savings must be parked to meet such emergencies.

An emergency fund or contingency fund is a specified amount set aside for emergencies that arise unexpectedly. In other words, it is a source of ready cash for unplanned expenses or financial emergencies. These can be medical emergencies, temporary job loss, pay cuts or unexpected travel due to family emergencies.

Live TV

Loading...

Individuals should understand that this should be used only in hours of crisis and not for regular expenditure.

Importance of emergency funds

Emergency funds ensure that individuals stay afloat without having to rely upon loans or credit cards and ultimately this causes less stress. This also means that individuals don't have to pull out of future savings in case of a sudden emergency.

How much should one keep as an emergency fund?

Around 3-6 months' worth of expenses should be kept as an emergency fund, experts say.

However, every individual has different financial needs. Hence, the amount will vary for all. Before calculating the amount of the emergency fund, it is important to calculate the minimum amount one needs to get through the unavoidable monthly expenses. This should include house rent, insurance premiums, loan instalments, utility bills, groceries, etc.

How to set up an emergency fund?

Since emergency funds are designed to cover emergencies, one shouldn’t let this corpus be influenced by volatility. Asset allocation should be done in debt and money market securities

Here are the options one can choose from:

Savings account

People who are not comfortable with debt instruments can use savings accounts that offer a high rate of interest with no minimum balance requirements for parking emergency funds.

Fixed deposits (FDs)

FD, being a secure investment, can also be used as an emergency fund investment. In any unforeseen requirement, fixed deposits can easily be converted to ready cash.

Liquid Funds

Investors can park around 30-50 percent of the investible corpus in liquid funds as they offer high liquidity along with better returns than a savings account. By investing a sizeable part of the emergency fund in these schemes, liquidity is ensured since investors can redeem within a couple of days.