Personal Finance ELSS investment: Here's why you should not withdraw money after lock-in period is over Updated : June 23, 2020 11:13 PM IST Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), a tax-saving mutual fund, comes with a lock-in period of 3 years. Many investors consider ELSS only for tax saving purpose and encash it soon after the lock-in period is reached. However, experts suggest against it.