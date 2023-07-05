Electric vehicle insurance: Coverage types, premium rates, claim process and more

The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is slowly gathering pace in India. Apart from being a green alternative to petrol and diesel vehicles, they are likely to be more cost-effective in the long term. Here's how the motor insurance sector for EVs is shaping up.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular in India given the fact that they are eco-friendly, cost-effective and require lower maintenance expenses. Now, as in any vehicle purchase, it's imperative to take an insurance policy for EVs too. An insurance coverage here can provide financial security in case of loss or damage caused to the vehicle.

Notably, having at least third-party car insurance is mandatory in India, which is the case in EVs too. Through this plan, users will be insured against liabilities arising due to third-party injury or damages to their property caused by the electric vehicle. Accidental damages to vehicle are, however, not covered under this policy. So, it's crucial that customers buy comprehensive policies which may provide coverage for both third-party and own-damage claims.

