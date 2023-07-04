Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding. Here's more

The 27th tranche of electoral bonds is open for sale now and will be available till July 12. State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches across the country. The authorised SBI branches include those in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur and Mumbai.

The decision comes ahead of assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Poll dates are likely to be announced in a couple of months.

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.

This electoral bond is valid for 15 days from the date of issuance. No payment can be made to any political party if the bond is deposited after the expiry of the validity period, Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Understanding electoral bonds

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding.

They represent a transparent link between political funding and civic engagement. Designed to enhance accountability in political donations, electoral bonds are financial instruments that enable individuals and eligible entities to contribute to registered political parties in India.

"These bonds promote a system where donations can be made through authorised banks, mitigating the use of cash and ensuring a traceable trail of funds. While electoral bonds prioritise anonymity for donors, they still uphold the need for transparency by requiring political parties to disclose the aggregate amount of donations received," Abhijit Roy, CEO at GoldenPi told CNBC-TV18.com.

Who can buy

Electoral bonds can be purchased by Indian citizens or entities incorporated or established in the country. Registered political parties that have secured not less than 1 percent of the votes polled in the last Lok Sabha or legislative assembly election are eligible to receive funding through electoral bonds.

These are basically meant for those seeking financial returns.

"Therefore, those committed to fostering a healthy democratic process and supporting political parties in a responsible, transparent and accountable manner should consider purchasing electoral bonds. By doing so, individuals and entities can actively participate in shaping the political landscape while adhering to the legal framework established by the Indian government. Electoral bonds empower citizens to engage in the democratic process while promoting integrity and transparency in political financing," Roy said.