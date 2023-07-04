Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding. Here's more

The 27th tranche of electoral bonds is open for sale now and will be available till July 12. State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches across the country. The authorised SBI branches include those in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur and Mumbai.

The decision comes ahead of assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Poll dates are likely to be announced in a couple of months.

SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.