CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News27th tranche of electoral bonds open now — know what is it and who can buy

27th tranche of electoral bonds open now — know what is it and who can buy

27th tranche of electoral bonds open now — know what is it and who can buy
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 4, 2023 3:58:03 PM IST (Published)

Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency to political funding. Here's more

The 27th tranche of electoral bonds is open for sale now and will be available till July 12. State Bank of India (SBI) has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through 29 authorised branches across the country. The authorised SBI branches include those in Bengaluru, Lucknow, Shimla, Dehradun, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Patna, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur and Mumbai.

Live TV

Loading...

The decision comes ahead of assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Poll dates are likely to be announced in a couple of months.
SBI is the only authorised bank to issue electoral bonds.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X