Eight NFOs currently open: Key things to know about these mutual fund offerings

Three new fund offers (NFOs) are open for subscription in the market currently. Read this to know about these funds

Eight new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund, HDFC Defence Fund, Kotak FMP Series 312, NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme, quant Business Cycle Fund, SBI S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund, UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund and UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund.

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors. Most mutual fund experts recommend funds that have been around for a while and provide a track record over new offerings. They say that NFO could make sense only when the fund offers something unique that is not available in the market.

Here's a look at the NFOs that are currently open:

Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund

Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund is an open-ended equity scheme following a value investment strategy. The NFO will close for subscription on May 31, 2023. The fund aims at creating wealth for long-term investors. This is being managed by Shiv Chanani (Senior Fund Manager) who comes with over 21 years of experience, and the performance will be benchmarked against the Nifty 500 Index.

The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies selected using principles of value investing.

The scheme invests in equity and equity-related instruments (65 percent-100 percent), debt and Money Market instruments (0 percent-35 percent), Units issued by REITs and INvITs (0 percent-10 percent) and units of MF schemes (0 percent-10 percent).

HDFC Defence Fund

HDFC Defence Fund plans to invest in defence and allied sector companies. It follows a bottom-up approach to portfolio construction within the defence ecosystem. This NFO will close on June 02, 2023.

The scheme is being managed by Abhishek Poddar- Fund Manager – Equity and Senior Equity Analyst, Dealing & Investments, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited who has over 17 years of experience in equity research, investment banking and corporate finance. The fund’s focus is on growth and quality at reasonable valuations by investing across large, mid and small-cap stocks.

Kotak FMP Series 312

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income by investing in debt and money market securities, maturing on or before the maturity of the scheme. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

The NFO will close on May 24, 2023.

NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme

This is an open-ended equity-linked saving scheme (ELSS). The investment objective of the scheme is to generate income and long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related instruments. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 500, in multiples of Rs 500.

Quant Business Cycle Fund

The aim of the fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing with a focus on riding business cycles through allocation between sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns, the fund house said.

The NFO is available till May 25, 2023.

SBI S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund

The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the composition of the S&P BSE Sensex Index and to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the S&P BSE Sensex index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

The NFO is open till May 24, 2023.

UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error.

The NFO is available till June 5, 2023.

UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. The NFO is available till June 5, 2023.