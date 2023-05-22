Eight NFOs currently open: Key things to know about these mutual fund offerings

Three new fund offers (NFOs) are open for subscription in the market currently. Read this to know about these funds

Eight new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription in the market. These are Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund, HDFC Defence Fund, Kotak FMP Series 312, NJ ELSS Tax Saver Scheme, quant Business Cycle Fund, SBI S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund, UTI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund and UTI S&P BSE Housing Index Fund.

An NFO is the first-time subscription offer for a new scheme launched by asset management companies (AMCs). They are intended to raise capital for the fund and attract investors. Most mutual fund experts recommend funds that have been around for a while and provide a track record over new offerings. They say that NFO could make sense only when the fund offers something unique that is not available in the market.

Here's a look at the NFOs that are currently open: