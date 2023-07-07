Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launches 'Zindagi Protect term plan': Check key features

The term plan is aimed at providing comprehensive, and all-round protection to its customers, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched Zindagi Protect, a term insurance plan that offers a range of benefits to meet the ever-changing financial needs of the customer. It is aimed at providing comprehensive, and all-round protection to its customers, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.
The plan offer three optional benefits – Child’s Future Protect Benefit, Better Half Benefit, and Premium Break Benefit.
The Child’s Future Protect Benefit allows the policyholder to increase their life cover for the period until their child turns 25 years old and ensure enhanced financial security for the family.
The Better Half benefit, a first of its kind innovative optional benefit which allows the policyholder to provide a life cover for their spouse after the policyholder’s death without any future premium requirements. This benefit was borne from the insight that in case of a spouse’s death, the other spouse usually inherits the financial and household responsibilities and therefore a term cover is critical for them, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.
The Premium Break Benefit allows the policyholder an option to select Premium Break which gives them flexibility to skip up to 8 premiums depending on the premium payment and policy term.
Additional features include:
