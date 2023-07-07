Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launches 'Zindagi Protect term plan': Check key features

homepersonal finance NewsEdelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launches 'Zindagi Protect term plan': Check key features

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 4:10:54 PM IST (Published)

The term plan is aimed at providing comprehensive, and all-round protection to its customers, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched Zindagi Protect, a term insurance plan that offers a range of benefits to meet the ever-changing financial needs of the customer. It is aimed at providing comprehensive, and all-round protection to its customers, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.

The plan offer three optional benefits – Child’s Future Protect Benefit, Better Half Benefit, and Premium Break Benefit.
The Child’s Future Protect Benefit allows the policyholder to increase their life cover for the period until their child turns 25 years old and ensure enhanced financial security for the family.
The Better Half benefit, a first of its kind innovative optional benefit which allows the policyholder to provide a life cover for their spouse after the policyholder’s death without any future premium requirements. This benefit was borne from the insight that in case of a spouse’s death, the other spouse usually inherits the financial and household responsibilities and therefore a term cover is critical for them, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.
The Premium Break Benefit allows the policyholder an option to select Premium Break which gives them flexibility to skip up to 8 premiums depending on the premium payment and policy term.
Additional features include:
  • Flexibility to choose limited pay or regular pay premium payment options
  • Option to get back all your paid premiums (towards life cover and premium break benefit) at a specific point during the term of the policy for life cover option with limited pay through the special exit benefit
  • Avail a discount of 6 percent on first year premium if the medical examination is completed within 7 days from the date of login
  • This plan is available for purchase offline as well as online
  • Option to avail life insurance cover up to age 100
