Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launches 'Zindagi Protect term plan': Check key features

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has launched Zindagi Protect, a term insurance plan that offers a range of benefits to meet the ever-changing financial needs of the customer. It is aimed at providing comprehensive, and all-round protection to its customers, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.

The plan offer three optional benefits – Child’s Future Protect Benefit, Better Half Benefit, and Premium Break Benefit.

The Child’s Future Protect Benefit allows the policyholder to increase their life cover for the period until their child turns 25 years old and ensure enhanced financial security for the family.