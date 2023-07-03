Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 300 crore from NCDs — tranche III opens tomorrow

A non convertible debenture is a debt instrument used by a company when it wishes to raise money from the public. Here's all you need to know about Edelweiss Financial Services' NCD

Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 150 crore (base issue size), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 150 crore aggregating to Rs 300 crore (tranche III issue limit).

The tranche III issue is scheduled to open on July 4, 2023 and close on July 17, 2023.

There are ten series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.94 percent to 10.46 percent.

At least 75 percent of the funds raised through this issue will be used for the purpose of repayment /prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the Company and the balance is proposed to be utilized for general corporate purposes, subject to such utilization not exceeding 25% of the amount raised in the Issue, in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue And Listing Of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, as amended from time to time (“SEBI NCS Regulations”).

The additional incentive will be maximum of 0.20% p.a. for all Category of Investors in the proposed Tranche III Issue, who are also holders of NCD(s)/Bond(s) previously issued by our company, and/or ECL Finance Limited, Edelweiss Retail Finance Limited and Nido Home Finance Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited) as the case may be, and/or are equity shareholder(s) of the company as the case may be, on the deemed date of allotment, Edelweiss Financial Services said.

The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Tranche III issue have been rated “CRISIL AA-/Negative (pronounced as CRISIL double A minus rating with Negative outlook)” by CRISIL Ratings Limited and “ACUITE AA-/Negative (pronounced as ACUITE double A minus)” by Acuite Ratings & Research Limited.

Equirus Capital Private Limited is the Lead Manager of this NCD issue. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited to provide liquidity to the investors.