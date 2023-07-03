Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 300 crore from NCDs — tranche III opens tomorrow

A non convertible debenture is a debt instrument used by a company when it wishes to raise money from the public. Here's all you need to know about Edelweiss Financial Services' NCD

Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 150 crore (base issue size), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 150 crore aggregating to Rs 300 crore (tranche III issue limit).

Live TV

Loading...

The tranche III issue is scheduled to open on July 4, 2023 and close on July 17, 2023.