Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 300 crore from NCDs — tranche III opens tomorrow

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 3:38:28 PM IST (Published)

A non convertible debenture is a debt instrument used by a company when it wishes to raise money from the public. Here's all you need to know about Edelweiss Financial Services' NCD

Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday announced the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 150 crore (base issue size), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 150 crore aggregating to Rs 300 crore (tranche III issue limit).

The tranche III issue is scheduled to open on July 4, 2023 and close on July 17, 2023.
There are ten series of NCDs carrying fixed coupons and having tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options. Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.94 percent to 10.46 percent.
X