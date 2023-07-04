Edelweiss Financial Services NCD issue opens today: Should you invest

Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income instruments issued as a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation. So, should you invest in this issue? Read on to know

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has launched a non-convertible debenture (NCD) tranche III issue, which opened for subscription on Tuesday. The company plans to raise Rs 300 crore via debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each. The same will be available till July 17, 2023.

NCDs are fixed-income instruments issued as a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation. They fall under the debt category and have a fixed maturity date, and the interest can be paid along with the principal amount either monthly, quarterly, or annually depending on the fixed tenure specified.

Rate of return and tenure

Investors have 10 options to choose from in this NCD issue, depending on the tenure and coupon rates on offer, and on how frequently they want to receive interest payments. Their tenures are 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options.

Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.94 percent to 10.46 percent.

Options and coupon rates

Option Tenure Interest Payment Coupon Rate Effective Yield Maturity Amount Series1 24 months Annual 8.95% 8.94% Rs 1,000 Series2 24 months NA NA 8.95% Rs 1,187.30 Series3 36 months Monthly 9.20% 9.59% Rs 1,000 Series4 36 months Annual 9.60% 9.59% Rs 1,000 Series5 36 months NA NA 9.60% Rs 1,317.0 Series6 60 months Monthly 9.67% 10.10% Rs 1,000 Series7 60 months Annual 10.10% 10.09% Rs 1,000 Series8 60 months NA NA 10.10% Rs 1,618.70 Series9 120 months Monthly 10.00% 10.46% Rs 1,000 Series 10 120 months Annual 10.45% 10.44% Rs 1,000

Lead managers and listing

Equirus Capital Private Limited is the Lead Manager of this NCD issue. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited to provide liquidity to the investors.

Objective

At least 75 percent of the funds raised through this issue will be used for repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and the balance is proposed to be utilised for general corporate purposes. This, however, is subject to such utilisation not exceeding 25 percent of the amount raised in the issue, in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue And Listing Of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, as amended from time to time (“SEBI NCS Regulations”).

Credit rating and investment

The NCDs under this Tranche III issue have been rated “CRISIL AA-/Negative (pronounced as CRISIL double A minus rating with Negative outlook)” by CRISIL Ratings Limited and “ACUITE AA-/Negative (pronounced as ACUITE double A minus)” by Acuite Ratings & Research Limited.

Credit rating calculates the firm's potential to raise cash from its internal and external operations and sustainability. This is the best parameter that can reveal the company's financial position. So, considering the credit rating, one can think of investing (subject to their risk appetite), experts opine.

However, it is paramount to understand the risks related to NCD investments. Returns are not guaranteed. Also, investors should consider the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR). CAR gauges the company's capital and sees if the company has sufficient funds to survive potential losses. ICR, on the other hand, determines the firm's ability to comfortably settle the interest on its loans at any given time.