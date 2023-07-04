Edelweiss Financial Services NCD issue opens today: Should you invest

By Anshul

Non-convertible debentures (NCDs) are fixed-income instruments issued as a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation. So, should you invest in this issue? Read on to know

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has launched a non-convertible debenture (NCD) tranche III issue, which opened for subscription on Tuesday. The company plans to raise Rs 300 crore via debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each. The same will be available till July 17, 2023.

NCDs are fixed-income instruments issued as a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation. They fall under the debt category and have a fixed maturity date, and the interest can be paid along with the principal amount either monthly, quarterly, or annually depending on the fixed tenure specified. Rate of return and tenure Investors have 10 options to choose from in this NCD issue, depending on the tenure and coupon rates on offer, and on how frequently they want to receive interest payments. Their tenures are 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest options.