Edelweiss MF to merge ETF-Nifty Bank with Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund on August 7: What changes for investors

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has announced the merger of Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank with Edelweiss Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund. While Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank is an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty Bank Index, Edelweiss Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund is an open- ended equity scheme replicating Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index.

The merger will be effective from August 7, 2023, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said in a letter sent to unitholders.

From the effective date, the merging scheme will cease to exist and the unit holders of the merging scheme will become unit holders of the surviving scheme in the designated plans/options. Further, no fresh subscription will be accepted in the merging scheme which is Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank with effect from July 6, 2023, the fund house said.

Rationale for the merger

Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank (EENB) has an objective to provide returns before expenses that closely correspond to the total returns of the Nifty Bank subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. As on May 31, 2023, the AUM of EENB was Rs 1.68 crore and the number of investors were 197.

Edelweiss Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund (ENLM250IF) hassan objective to provide returns before expenses that closely correspond to the total returns of the Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized. As on May 31, 2023, the AUM of ENLM250IF was Rs 49.80 crores and the number of investors were 5,842.

Considering the AUM of EENB and given very minimal trading volumes on the exchange, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said it is prudent to merge with EENB with ENLM250IF to provide more liquidity to investors in EENB. Further, the merger will also present the following benefits to investors of EENB:

Easy liquidity and option to the investors to redeem at will

Reduction in impact costs on transactions

Option to retail investors to invest directly without a demat account

Reduction in brokerage costs for retail investors since EENB will convert into an index fund which doesn’t requires a demat and broking account to exit or invest.

The merger will also enable existing investors to enable them to participate in the growth, in the rising market opportunities in large and midcap space. The underlying stocks under EENB are also a part of ENLM250IF, the fund house said.

Consequences of merger

As a result of the above merger, no new scheme will come into effect, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said.

"On the effective date, EENB will cease to exist and the unit holders of EENB as on the effective date will be allotted units under Direct Plan-Growth option of ENLM250IF at the Applicable Net Asset Value (“NAV”). The units allotted to the unit holders in the surviving scheme shall be treated as fresh subscriptions in the surviving scheme. Further, the date of allotment at the time of subscription in the merging scheme shall be considered as the allotment date for the purpose of applicability of the exit load period at the time of redemption of such units under the surviving scheme," it said.

Accordingly, all provisions under ENLM250IF will apply from the effective date. Further, as ENLM250IF will be the surviving scheme and its investment objective, investment pattern, annual scheme recurring expenses and all other provisions will remain unchanged.

In case of any pledge/lien/other encumbrance marked on any units in EENB, the same shall be marked on the corresponding number of units allotted in ENLM250IF, the fund house said.

Tax implications

As per section 47(xviii) of the Income‐tax Act, 1961, allotment of units in surviving scheme, pursuant to merger, to unit holders of merging scheme who decide to continue will not be considered as redemption of units in merging scheme and will not result in any capital gain/loss in the hands of the unit holders.

However, redemption of units from the surviving scheme and/or switch‐out of units of the merging scheme to any other scheme of the fund during the exit period option shall be considered as redemption in merging scheme and will result in short term/long term capital gain/loss in the hands of the unit holders depending on the type and period of holding of the investment. In case of NRI investors, TDS shall be deducted in accordance with applicable tax laws for redemption/switch‐out of units from merging scheme during the exit period and same would be required to be borne by such investor only, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said.