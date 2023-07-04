Edelweiss MF to merge ETF-Nifty Bank with Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund on August 7: What changes for investors

While Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank is an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty Bank Index, Edelweiss Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund is an open- ended equity scheme replicating Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has announced the merger of Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank with Edelweiss Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund. While Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank is an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty Bank Index, Edelweiss Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index Fund is an open- ended equity scheme replicating Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index.

The merger will be effective from August 7, 2023, Edelweiss Mutual Fund said in a letter sent to unitholders.

From the effective date, the merging scheme will cease to exist and the unit holders of the merging scheme will become unit holders of the surviving scheme in the designated plans/options. Further, no fresh subscription will be accepted in the merging scheme which is Edelweiss ETF-Nifty Bank with effect from July 6, 2023, the fund house said.