Edelweiss AMC launches large and midcap index fund; here’re scheme details

Edelweiss Asset Management on Monday launched its large and midcap index fund, an open-ended equity scheme replicating the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index.

The scheme is a blend of 100 largecap stocks, representing companies in the Nifty 100 Index and 150 midcap stocks, representing emerging and high growth companies in the Nifty midcap 150 Index.

Edelweiss AMC, in a statement, said the investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that closely correspond to the returns of the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index, subject to tracking errors.

“Index funds are gaining popularity, more so due to simplicity of the product. It is uncomplicated as it is easy to track and don’t need frequent reviews. This product is based on very unique Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index which balances its exposure to largecaps and midcaps in one portfolio. Complementing active funds in one’s portfolio, the fund is an apt solution for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and first-time investors for their core investment allocation. This fund is likely to create enduring value in the long run for Investors”, said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Limited.

The Edelweiss Large and Midcap Index Fund NFO will be open for subscription between November 15 and November 26, 2021.

The scheme allows investors to invest as low as Rs 5,000 and multiples of Re.1 and with NIL exit load.

The AMC said the fund may generate low to negative returns in short term and this means that investors have to remain invested for five-seven years to gain meaningful returns. It has regular and direct plans and will be managed by Bhavesh Jain.