EaseMyDeal introduces India's first scan and pay via credit card

EaseMyDeal, a new age fintech startup, has launched India's first scan and pay via credit card, which includes instant credit card transfers to any QR code, UPI ID, or bank account. According to EaseMyDeal, using this feature will not only improve users' credit scores, which will help them get easier loans in the future, but users will also receive up to 5X rewards, an interest-free credit period of up to 90 days, easy cashbacks, and surprise scratch cards.

Currently, the feature is only available for transactions involving house rent, vendor payments, office/shop rent, school/college fees, tuition fees, society maintenance, property token, property deposit, and brokerage. Any Visa, MasterCard, Rupay, American Express, or Diners Club credit card can be used, the company said.

In the near future, the company plans to broaden its scope by introducing Scan and Pay via BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) apps, lending apps, credit/debit card EMIs, and cardless EMIs. Currently, the platform has 2.5M+ users across India, with daily transactions of Rs 5M+.

"The best thing about this Made in India app is its user-friendly interface with multi-lingual support, which makes it accessible to people from all walks of life across the country. EaseMyDeal also offers recharge and bill payments, travel bookings, gift cards, and shopping deals. In the future, the company intends to simplify a variety of services, including credit card bill payments, peer-to-peer lending, and digital gold and silver," it said.