Capital gains tax is a part and parcel of an investor's life with the tax computed on the profit realised on the sale of a non-inventory asset like from the sale of stocks, bonds, real estates and property. With many millennials entering the stock market and looking for guidance related to investments of all hues, multiple platforms have emerged to help them in planning and aiding them in long-term wealth creation.

Here are some of these well-known platforms that can help in saving taxes:

ClearTax 'Black' App

ClearTax ‘Black’ app introduces an interactive design-based approach that is aimed at millennials. It customises and curates long-term investment options for millennials based on their goals.

The move, ClearTax says, has been made sensing a marked shift towards trends such as ‘Robinhood-isation’ in finance, wherein people aspire to engage in traditionally complex tasks (like trading and investing) in an easy-to-use, app-based format.

All India ITR

All India ITR is a certified government e-intermediary. It claims to offer a 100 percent paperless process and is available on Android and iOS. Users can upload images or PDFs of their Form-16 and other documents, after which the system auto-reads the inputs and the forms are filled automatically making it easy to file the ITR on the go.

If the system is not able to gather the necessary data from the documents, a tax expert joins the user and asks for the details.

H&R Block

Users can use H&R Block's MyBlock app to file tax returns. It also assigns tax experts if the ITR is complex and users find it difficult to file. Tax experts are assigned after judging the complexity of an IT return.

Tax Smile

The Tax Smile app is designed to provide self-help. It frames intuitive questions that have been created considering tax law details in-depth. Tax Smile provides tax knowledge, accuracy, speedy filing, security, and post-filing support. The app claims to calculate taxes due for free and charges only when income tax is filed.