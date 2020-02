Wondering which tax regime is more efficient for you- the earlier regime with exemptions, or the new tax regime with a lower tax rate, but no exemptions? According to tax experts, individuals will have to evaluate and accordingly look at what works better for them.

Here, we have tried to find out the tax outgo, assuming that the person earns Rs 10 lakh per year. This calculation provided by Amit Maheshwari, partner, Ashok Maheshwary Associates is based on assumption that the individual is claiming only Rs 1.5 lakh deduction, which is the standard exemption provided under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Other deductions and exemptions associated with an income tax have not been taken into account.

How much you pay as per the old regime (when your salary is Rs 10 lakh per year)

If an individual earns Rs 10 lakh a year, the net income after deduction comes to Rs 8,50,000. Under the old regime, taking the tax at 20 percent, the individual will pay Rs 85,800 as tax.

How much you pay as per the new regime (when your salary is Rs 10 lakh per year)

Under the new proposal, individuals with an annual income of Rs 10 lakh will have to pay tax at a reduced rate of 15 percent. This means the taxpayer will pay Rs 78,000 as tax. No deductions can be claimed here.

Which is better

As per the calculation, taxpayers can save Rs 7,800 on their income tax liability if they avail the new personal income tax slab (assuming when the gross income is Rs 10 lakh per year).