The only way to see money grow is by investing it. One of the basic rules of investing is to start early so that time works in favour, say experts.

For investing, the first thing to do is to determine what individuals expect to achieve with savings. Depending upon the risk profile and the goals, one can choose from different available avenues of investment.

For individuals who earn Rs 1 lakh a month, experts suggest to first figure out exactly how much they get after taxes and deductions and then figure out expenses.

"Save at least 20 percent of the salary and plan expenses from 80 percent of the salary only," says Prateek Mehta, co-founder, Scripbox.

Balancing savings and spending are important. The saving percentage can be raised further with age.

There are different options in which one can invest.

"For example, if individuals have any amount remaining under 80C, then investing in Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) funds is a good option. There is a three year lock-in for ELSS funds, which happens to be the lowest lock-in for any tax saving product," Mehta explains.

"Another option is to invest 20-30 percent of take home salary after deducting all mandatory expenses. This can be done into diversified equity mutual funds or a mix of debt and equity funds depending on the age and stage of life," he further explains.

It is better to allocate more to equity when one is younger.

Moreover, if the individual receives an annual bonus, then he/she can invest 50 percent of it into debt funds.

"This can be used as an emergency fund that can be utilised for any financial contingencies. Do build an emergency fund that can cover at least 3-6 months of all expenses (including EMIs)," Mehta says.