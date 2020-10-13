Personal Finance Tax on long term capital gains? Here's the ITR form you should use Updated : October 13, 2020 05:21 PM IST Assesses who are required to file Income Tax Return (ITR) should determine the type of ITR form before actually filing it. The form must be chosen in accordance with the income that the taxpayer earns, or if the taxpayer holds assets in a country other than India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.