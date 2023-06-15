CNBC TV18
Earn fixed deposit like interest on savings bank account — here's how
By Anshul  Jun 15, 2023 5:21:01 PM IST (Updated)

Savings accounts offer easy liquidity but earn very nominal interest. However, by adding the sweep-in facility to these accounts, it is possible to earn higher returns.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday, June 15, announced the launch of its ActivMoney feature, which gives customers the benefit of fixed deposit (FD) like interest of up to 7 percent and the flexibility to access funds anytime. Notably, all commercial banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others already provide the 'sweep-in' feature that lets customers earn higher returns on savings accounts.

Decoding Kotak Mahindra Bank's new feature
Through Kotak Mahindra Bank's ActivMoney, excess funds in the account, beyond a defined threshold, are automatically transferred into a fixed deposit, thereby helping customers earn a higher interest on their savings.
The feature, according to the lender, spruces up interest income on the savings account with a 7 percent interest rate for 180 days as well as no premature withdrawal charges, which otherwise are applicable to a fixed deposit.
