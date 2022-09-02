E-pay tax service: Now pay tax using UPI, credit card, RTGS and NEFT

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The income tax e-filing website now provides the e-pay tax service with a variety of tax payment options such as net banking, debit card, pay at bank counter (over the counter), RTGS/NEFT, and payment gateway (with sub-payment modes such as net banking, debit card, credit card, and UPI).

The income tax department's e-filing portal has expanded payment choices for the e-pay tax service, including RTGS/NEFT and payment gateway modes.

Taxes can be paid via RTGS/NEFT through any bank that provides this service. Taxpayers can also pay their taxes on NSDL using the current procedure.

Taxpayers must pay their taxes within 15 days from the generation of challan (i.e., 15 days from the date of CRN generation).