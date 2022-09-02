E-pay tax service: Now pay tax using UPI, credit card, RTGS and NEFT

Mini
The income tax e-filing website now provides the e-pay tax service with a variety of tax payment options such as net banking, debit card, pay at bank counter (over the counter), RTGS/NEFT, and payment gateway (with sub-payment modes such as net banking, debit card, credit card, and UPI).
Taxes can be paid via RTGS/NEFT through any bank that provides this service. Taxpayers can also pay their taxes on NSDL using the current procedure.
Taxpayers must pay their taxes within 15 days from the generation of challan (i.e., 15 days from the date of CRN generation).
In the event of the advance tax, taxpayers must make the payment within 15 days after the date of CRN generation or by March 31 of the current fiscal year, whichever is sooner.