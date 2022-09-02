    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    E-pay tax service: Now pay tax using UPI, credit card, RTGS and NEFT

    E-pay tax service: Now pay tax using UPI, credit card, RTGS and NEFT

    E-pay tax service: Now pay tax using UPI, credit card, RTGS and NEFT
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The income tax e-filing website now provides the e-pay tax service with a variety of tax payment options such as net banking, debit card, pay at bank counter (over the counter), RTGS/NEFT, and payment gateway (with sub-payment modes such as net banking, debit card, credit card, and UPI).

    The income tax department's e-filing portal has expanded payment choices for the e-pay tax service, including RTGS/NEFT and payment gateway modes.
    The income tax e-filing website now provides the e-pay tax service with a variety of tax payment options such as net banking, debit card, pay at bank counter (over the counter), RTGS/NEFT, and payment gateway (with sub-payment modes such as net banking, debit card, credit card, and UPI).
    Taxes can be paid via RTGS/NEFT through any bank that provides this service. Taxpayers can also pay their taxes on NSDL using the current procedure.
    Also read:
    Belated ITR filers can't use new tax regime: Details here
    Taxpayers must pay their taxes within 15 days from the generation of challan (i.e., 15 days from the date of CRN generation).
    In the event of the advance tax, taxpayers must make the payment within 15 days after the date of CRN generation or by March 31 of the current fiscal year, whichever is sooner.

    Tags

    Credit cardIncome Tax DepartmentNEFTRTGSUPI

    Next Article

    Financial planning: How to save money for your child’s education

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng