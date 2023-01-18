E-passbook facility working now, clarifies EPFO | Here's a guide to check PF balance

EPFO's e-passbook service | Experts say that many subscribers have been wanting to see their EPF passbooks to check the interest credited. That is the reason, many employees have been checking their passbooks regularly.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday said that their e-passbook facility is working now. Replying to users on Twitter, the retirement fund body clarified this after several subscribers complained on the microblogging site about the inaccessibility of the passbook service. Additionally, people said that the EPF interest had not been credited to them.
Subscribers had been flooding Twitter with complaints about the glitch on the EPFO's website for a few days.
From time to time, questions have also been raised about software upgrades on the website. In October 2022, the Finance Ministry said that the delay in EPF interest credit was due to a software upgrade being done to account for changes in the tax incidence.
Experts say that many subscribers have wanted to see their EPF passbooks to check the interest credited. That is the reason many employees have been checking their passbooks regularly.
CNBC-TV18.com reached out to EPF on the interest credit bit. The response on the same is awaited.
About EPF e-passbook
EPFO lets subscribers view their balance online. Commonly known as the e-passbook, the document lists entries of subscriber and company contributions for each month along with pension outgo as well. The passbook also contains any interest that has been credited to the beneficiary's account.
Here are the details of various heads in the EPF passbook:
Establishment ID and the name of the company (Employer): The passbook mentions the establishment ID, which is a 7-digit number (the first two numbers are generally zeroes) given to every organisation covered under the EPF scheme 1952.
Member ID and the member’s name (Employee): The passbook then mentions the employee's name along with his/her member ID. The Member ID is the number given by EPFO to allow the employer to submit EPF and EPS contributions for the employee.
Employee’s and employer’s share in the contribution: The PF statement/passbook shows the break-up of employees' and the employer's month-wise contribution in rupees. The portion that goes towards EPS is also shown separately.
Interest earned: The interest earned on the employee's and the employer's contributions is credited to the PF account once a year.
Withdrawals: Any withdrawals that subscribers make are also shown and accounted for accordingly. EPFO allows the subscriber to make a partial withdrawal or 'advance' from the PF corpus under certain circumstances. A different percentage is allowed for each situation.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check EPF balance via EPFO's website:
Step 1: Visit EPFO's official website — epfindia.gov.in and log in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and choose the option that says “for employees”
Step 3: Click on the option ‘Member Passbook’ under the option 'Services'
Step 4: The EPF passbook page -- passbook.epfindia.gov.in -- will appear. Enter the username (also known as UAN) and password
Step 5: Once logged in, the details on the concerned employment can be selected. For example, someone who has worked in four different organisations would have four different member IDs to choose from. After a member ID is selected, the EPF passbook can be viewed. The passbook indicates the running balance in the EPF account
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 12:57 PM IST
