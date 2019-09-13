E-assessment scheme to curb human interface: Tax dept
Updated : September 13, 2019 04:09 PM IST
The tax department has, however, reserved the right to allocate an assessment case to a tax officer where complexity is involved.
Finance Act 2018 had introduced three new sub Sections â€” 3A to 3C to Section 143 with a view to notify a new e-assessment scheme.
All communications between the National e-assessment Centre and the assessee will be exchanged exclusively by electronic mode.
