DSP S&P BSE Sensex ETF opens for subscription: Should you invest

The S&P BSE Sensex Index closely tracks earnings over the long term and the index captures the sector trends and rotations to represent the current economy.

DSP S&P BSE Sensex ETF, an offering from DSP Mutual Fund, has opened for subscription on Monday. The new fund offer (NFO) will be available till July 21, 2023. It racks the S&P BSE Sensex index and offers investors the opportunity to invest in the Indian markets – one of the fastest growing economies with conducive economic and capex conditions, the fund house said in a statement.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index closely tracks earnings over the long term and the index captures the sector trends and rotations to represent the current economy. The index is also diversified across sectors and has a large–cap orientation. The index also has a long history with past data showing that as the holding period increases, the possibility of negative returns decreases, and the probability of comparatively higher returns increases, the fund house said.

Investment objective

The scheme seeks to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the underlying index (S&P BSE Sensex TRI), subject to tracking errors. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized, the fund house said.

Entry/exit loads

This scheme involves no entry load, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The exit load would also be nil.

Asset allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Types of Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the S&P BSE Sensex Index, the underlying index 95% 100% Very High Risk Cash and cash equivalents 0% 5% Low Risk

Investment strategy

According to Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head – Passive Investments & Products at DSP Mutual Fund, the India growth story has given rise to many opportunities for investors for a successful long-term investing experience.

"Our offerings in the ETF space give investors the choice to do so by tracking the broader market passively at a relatively lower cost to achieve their financial goals, ride the strong structural growth story of private sector banks or benefit from a likely re-rating of PSU banks depending on their financial plan and risk tolerance," he said.

The scheme, however, involves “Very High Risk” as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.