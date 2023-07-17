DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF opens for subscription: Should you invest in this NFO

DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF aims to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the underlying index (Nifty PSU Bank TRI), subject to tracking errors.

The DSP Mutual Fund launched a new fund offer (NFO) by the name DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF on July 17. This is an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty PSU Bank Index. The same will be available for subscription till July 21. The scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

Live TV

Loading...

The scheme aims to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the underlying index (Nifty PSU Bank TRI), subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

Investment mode

The minimum subscription amount for the NFO is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re. 1 thereof for purchase. Each unit will be offered at Rs 10 each, issued at a premium approximately equal to the difference between face value and allotment price during the New Fund Offer and at NAV based prices on an on-going basis.

Entry and exit load

This scheme involves no entry load, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme.

The exit load, will be calculated as under:

For creation unit size: No Exit load will be levied on redemptions made by market makers/ large investors directly with the Fund in Creation Unit Size.

For others: Nil the units of DSP Nifty PSU Bank ETF in other than Creation Unit Size cannot be directly redeemed with the Fund. These units can be redeemed (sold) on a continuous basis on the stock exchange(s) during the trading hours on all trading days.

The Trustee/AMC reserve the right to change / modify the exit load on a future date on prospective basis.

Asset allocation

Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:

Types of Instruments Indicative allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the Nifty PSU Bank Index, the underlying index 95% 100% Very High Risk Cash and cash equivalents 0% 5% Low Risk

Liquidity

On the exchange, the units are proposed to be listed to provide liquidity through secondary market. The units of the scheme can be bought/sold on all trading days on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and or BSE or any other stock exchange where the scheme is proposed to be listed.

The price of the units in the secondary market on the stock exchange(s) will depend on demand and supply at that point of time. The AMC will appoint at least two market maker(s) who are the member of stock exchange to provide liquidity in secondary market on an ongoing basis.

When it comes to buying directly from mutual funds, the scheme offers units for subscription/redemption directly with the mutual fund in creation unit size to market makers/and large investors, at intra-day NAV, based on the executed price at which the securities representing the underlying index are purchased/sold.

Should one invest

The NFO seeks to optimise returns by investing in the Nifty PSU banks that are relatively undervalued compared to their private peers. This provides an opportunity to invest in the good dividend-yielding ETF, experts say.

PSU banks benefit from all economic sectors and facilitate GDP growth.

However, it must be noted that the fund house has classified it as a very high risk NFO. Hence, it is suitable for investors only who are seeking long-term capital growth and investment opportunities in equity and equity related securities covered by Nifty PSU Bank Index.

The investment decision must be taken after considering overall equity and asset allocation strategy.

Here are 1-year returns of some funds from banking sector:

Fund name 1-year return Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund 33.77% SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund - Regular Plan 23.94% Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan 35.90% ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund 26.62%

(Source: Value Research)