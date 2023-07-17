DSP Nifty Private Bank ETF seeks to provide returns that, before expenses, correspondto the total return of the underlying index (Nifty Private Bank TRI), subject to tracking errors, the fund house said.

DSP Nifty Private Bank ETF, an offering from DSP Mutual Fund, has opened for subscription on Monday. This is open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Private Bank Index. The new fund offer (NFO) be available till July 21, 2023. The scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.

The scheme seeks to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total return of the underlying index (Nifty Private Bank TRI), subject to tracking errors, the fund house said.

Minimum application amount

During NFO period , Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereof, the fund house said.

Loads

There is no entry load. Also, no exit load is levied on redemptions made by market makers/large investors directly with the fund in creation unit size.

For other than creation unit size, the exit load is nil. The units of DSP Nifty Private Bank ETF in other than creation unit size cannot be directly redeemed with the fund. These units can be redeemed (sold) on a continuous basis on the Stock Exchange(s) during the trading hours on all trading days, the fund house said.

Scheme allocation

Under normal circumstances, it is anticipated that the asset allocation of the scheme shall be as follows:

Indicative Allocations (% of total assets) Risk Profile Minimum Maximum Equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the Nifty Private Bank Index, the underlying index 95% 100% Very High Risk Cash and cash equivalents 0% 5% Low Risk

Fund managers

Anil Ghelani and Diipesh Shah are the designated fund managers of this scheme.

Liquidity

On the exchange, the units are proposed to be listed to provide liquidity through secondary market. The units of the scheme can be bought/sold on all trading days on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and or BSE or any other stock exchange where the scheme is proposed to be listed.

The price of the units in the secondary market on the stock exchange(s) will depend on demand and supply at that point of time. The AMC will appoint at least two market maker(s) who are the member of stock exchange to provide liquidity in secondary market on an ongoing basis.

When it comes to buying directly from mutual funds, the scheme offers units for subscription/redemption directly with the mutual fund in creation unit size to market makers/and large investors, at intra-day NAV, based on the executed price at which the securities representing the underlying index are purchased/sold.

NAV disclosures

The first NAV will be calculated and declared within five business days from the date of allotment. Thereafter, the mutual fund shall declare the NAV of the scheme on every business day, on AMFI’s website and website of the AMC (www.dspim.com). The information on NAVs of the scheme/plans may be obtained by the unit holders, on any day, by calling the office of the AMC or any of the investor service centres at various locations, the fund house said.

Latest available NAVs shall be available to unitholders through SMS, upon receiving a specific request in this regard. NAV will be calculated and declared on every business day, except in special circumstances described under ‘Suspension of Sale and Redemption of Units’.

Should one invest

The banking sector plays a key role in a country’s economic reconstruction and growth. Hence, ETFs replicating the Nifty Private Bank Index may help investors without thinking about about stock selection or actively managing the portfolio. Though it must be noted that the scheme involves “Very High Risk”, according to the scheme information document and is best suited to investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to very high risk only.

Experts opine that the investment decision must be taken in alignment with overall equity and asset allocation strategy.

Here are 1-year returns of some funds from banking sector:

Fund name 1-year return Tata Nifty Private Bank ETF 31.74% Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund 33.77% SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund - Regular Plan 23.94% Sundaram Financial Services Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan 35.90% ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund 26.62%

(Source: Value Research)

It must, however, be noted that planning investments solely on past performances is a strategy that can backfire.