DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund opens for subscription, NFO available till September 21

DSP Mutual Fund on Thursday launched the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund', an open-ended scheme that aims to offer investors long-term returns like what equities may offer but with added resilience against market falls. The new fund offer (NFO) aims to benefit investors by diversifying their investments between asset classes like domestic equities, international stocks, debt instruments, gold ETFs, other commodities and ETF & Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs), aiming to reduce overall risk.

Live TV

Loading...

The NFO will be available till September 21, 2023.

Historical data has repeatedly shown that the best-performing asset class can vary significantly over the years, making it difficult to predict the winner each year. Hence one’s best bet is to invest across asset classes. DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund will allocate assets based on 3 key but simple factors – long-term expected returns from different asset classes, their realized volatility and the correlation among each asset class, the fund house said.

"The key idea is that when assets with low correlation among one another are added into a portfolio, even if one asset class faces a downturn, another one might perform well, potentially smoothening out the investor experience. Further, historical returns of a multi asset model portfolio have shown returns similar to those from domestic equities with significantly lesser volatility than equities." it aid.

The NFO can invest between 35-80 percent in equities, of which up to 50 percent can be in international equities. It can also invest 10-50 percent in debt, 10-50 percent in Gold ETF, 0-20 percent in other commodities through ETFs and ETCDs and up to 10 percent in REITs & InvITs.

“The most underrated factor in investing is time. Once investors devote time, compounding follows. However, temporary price fluctuations distract most of us from staying invested. Hence, we want to offer a solution which reduces fluctuations by increasing the number of asset classes. Our multi asset fund adds global stocks, precious metals & bonds to Indian equities, thus enabling investors to take advantage of cycles of each of these and eventually stay invested in the fund for longer due to lower fluctuations as against a single asset class,” said Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO at DSP Mutual Fund.