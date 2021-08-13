Don’t have ITR filing proof? You still can apply for home loans with this HFC; here’s how

Are you looking for a home loan to buy your dream house but you don’t have income tax return (ITR) proof? ICICI Home Finance (ICICI HFC) on Friday announced on-the-spot home loan sanctions for affordable homes on August 13 and August 14, 2021, to assist those who don’t have ITR filing proof.

The existing home loan customers can also transfer their loans to the HFC through Balance Transfer Facility and leverage flat Log-in. However, they have to pay processing fees.

“Skilled professionals such as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, tailors, painters, welders, auto mechanics, auto taxi drivers, small vegetable merchants, kirana shop owners and their employees, laptop/computer/RO repair technicians, workers in MIDC area as well as small and medium sized business owners who do not have income tax return documents can avail ICICI HFC on-the-spot home loan sanction by submitting their Pan Card, Aadhar Card and Bank account statements of past six months at the branch,” ICICI HFC said in a statement.

The customers can consult with ICICI HFC employees who will resolve queries related to EMI payments and suggest essential steps to maintain a good credit score, it added.

“Our on-the-spot sanction for home loans during the Big Freedom Month provides multiple home loan offerings, along with special expert led consultations enabling customers in the informal segment to buy their dream homes,” Anirudh Kamani, MD & CEO, ICICI Home Finance.

“During their visit to our branches, customers can resolve their queries and learn good financial behavior important for becoming a proud home owner. Each of our branches have local representatives, enabling us to offer loans quickly with minimal documentation.”

First-time homebuyers can avail of a subsidy up to Rs 2.67 lakhs under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Groups (LIG).