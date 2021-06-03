Does your health insurance policy cover black fungus and white fungus infections?

With the increasing number of black fungus (mucormycosis) and white fungus cases, inquiries about health insurance policies for these infections have also picked up. People are wondering if their health insurance policies cover these deadly infections.

The direct answer to this is Yes.

According to Amit Chhabra, Head- Health Insurance at Policybazaar.com, policyholders can breathe easy knowing that treatment costs for black and white fungus are covered by default under all comprehensive health insurance policies.

"These diseases are in-built, so policyholders do not need to have a separate health plan to be covered," he said.

A comprehensive health insurance policy offers extensive coverage such as outpatient as well as inpatient treatments, including consultations, medical tests and hospital stays.

Chhabra added that customers who are still planning to buy a health insurance plan should definitely look for a comprehensive plan with higher coverage.

"The cost of treating these infections in private hospitals is also high, making it unaffordable for many people. Hence, having a high cover will be beneficial," he suggested.

"Customers must adhere to the terms and conditions of their health insurance policy, such as notifying their insurer of any pre-existing illnesses, planned or emergency hospitalisation, and submitting all required documents, among other things," he added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced that patients suffering from black fungus will get covered up to Rs 1.5 lakh under health insurance schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

The Rajasthan government has, on the other hand, announced the Chiranjeevi Yojana Insurance Scheme to cap admission and treatment costs at private hospitals for those suffering from the disease

Black fungus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds known as mucormycetes. It has always been there with doctors saying that the fungus is everywhere in the environment from air to soil. But human immune system stops it from wreaking havoc on the body.

White fungus, on the other hand, is a genus of Yeast called Candida. It grows in the lab as white/creamy white spots on plates of agar. In humans, they again appear as white, creamy spots on the mucosa of the oral cavity most commonly.

These diseases are affecting patients who have either recovered or are suffering from COVID-19. It's vital to note here that many states have announced these as epidemic diseases.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.