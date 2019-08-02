DIY guide to filing income tax: Here is a list of crucial do’s and don’ts

While a large section of taxpayers seek assistance of tax consultants while filing their ITR, many still prefer a D-I-Y approach to their tax filings. With the filing of tax returns getting increasingly complex, those who aren’t exactly familiar with the concepts of income tax have a high probability of making mistakes while filing their returns. Unless rectified through revised ITRs, these mistakes can invite scrutiny from IT department and delay in receiving refunds.

Here is a list of crucial do’s and don’ts while filing your ITR.

Do’s

Gather all the required documents

Filing tax returns require various details, such as income receipts, investment receipts, old tax receipts, form 16, form 26AS, etc. Ensure to keep all these documents ready before filing tax returns. Also, ensure to keep these documents in a safe and organised manner even after filing your returns as these may be required later in case of any scrutiny by the income tax department in future.

Choose the correct ITR form

The ITR form would depend upon the type and source of your income. For example, ITR 1 or SAHAJ form is meant for those having total income within Rs 50 lakh through salary, pension, one house property and other sources. Whereas ITR 3 has to be filed by individual or a Hindu Undivided Family having profits or gains from business or profession but not eligible to file Form ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 or ITR-4 (Sugam).

On filing an incorrect ITR form, your ITR would be termed as defective and lead you to submit a revised form within 15 days of receiving a notice under Section 139(9).

Recheck before final submission

Before the final submission of your ITR form, recheck the calculations, personal information, income details, etc. Make sure that it matches with the details mentioned in your Form 16 as any wrong information, incorrect calculation would attract a notice from the IT department. In case of discrepancies, you would again be required to submit revised return as per the issued notice. Prefer e-filing as that eliminates the chances of errors.

Verify the details in Form 26AS

Form 26AS is an annual consolidated statement containing details of tax refunds to the taxpayer and tax deducted at source on behalf of him by the deductors, collectors, etc. You can easily access the Form 26AS from the ITR filing website and verify the taxes paid on your behalf by the deductor, generally the bank or employer. To confirm reporting of complete income and avoid any notices from the IT department, make sure to match the tax details in your returns with the TDS details mentioned in form 26AS. Furthermore, as tax authorities consider form 26AS as the only proof of taxes paid by you, make sure to notify the deductor of the discrepancies, if any, and get them rectified on priority.

Club the income from previous employers

Salaried employees often fail to report salary income earned from their previous employers after switching jobs. However, one’s tax liability can change drastically on clubbing of income from previous employers. If your new employer is not aware of the income earned from your previous job, their tax computation too would be inaccurate. Moreover, minimum income exemption and various tax deductions may have been allowed by more than one employer while calculating tax. Therefore, reconcile all the details and file correct figures as failing to do so may lead to scrutiny. Those with higher income would also have TDS deducted by the previous employer. Therefore, reconcile all details to pay the correct amount of taxes while filing the return.

Don’ts

Avoid missing out on disclosure of any income

Make sure to disclose all your income, regardless of its type and source, while filing your ITR. Not disclosing other income sources, such as interest income from deposits, income from previous employer, etc can attract IT notice under Section 148 for incomplete reporting of taxable income. Also ensure to include incomes coming under the exempted income category while filing your return to avoid any notices or inquiries from the tax department in the future.

Not claiming deductions

Income Tax Act offers a host of tax deductions under various sections on various investments and payments, which help in reducing the overall tax liability. Filing of income tax returns provides taxpayers a second chance to claim these deductions if they have failed to furnish the proof of such payments or investments with their employer. However, once you file your tax returns without claiming any of these deductions, you will not be able to claim them in the subsequent ITR filings. They can only be claimed by filing revised ITR within the same assessment year. Hence, make sure to factor in all the deductions while filing your ITR.