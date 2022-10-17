    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    Diwali 2022: Five strategies to manage your finances this festive season

    Diwali 2022: Five strategies to manage your finances this festive season

    Diwali 2022: Five strategies to manage your finances this festive season
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Mini

    EMIs and other loans can turn out to be a massive killjoy, especially during festivals. So CNBC TV18 spoke to some experts to devise spending plans for some stress-free Diwali shopping.

    Festivals are a big part of Indian celebrations. It’s also the time when expenses shoot up for most of us. With Diwali around the corner, you must be ready to go on a shopping overdrive. However, there are chances that you are saddled with debts and EMIs at this point.

    Here are a few tips that will not only help you deal with your debts but also help you manage personal finances effectively during festive season:

    Timely EMI payments

    According to Anil Pinapala, CEO & Founder of Vivifi India Finance, defaulting on your repayments affects your credit scores immensely. Events like bounced checks, delayed repayments etc. negatively impact your credit score.

    ALSO READ | Gold prices expected to drop sharply till Diwali — What should be your investment strategy?

    Timely repayment is the key to having a healthy credit score.

    "If and when you postpone or make a late payment, it not only affects your credit score but also impacts your debt and most lenders impose a late fee or penal interest in case of delayed/missed payments," Pinapala told CNBC-TV18.com.

    Pay in part or in full

    A fair share of individuals consider prepaying loans in part or full whenever they have access to extra cash. But it is important to ensure that there are no prepayment penalties or you can always negotiate with your lender for a waiver or lower penalties for prepayment.

    Go for debt consolidation

    You can go for debt consolidation in case of multiple ones and avail low interest rates on high amounts, said Anand Punmiya, Board Adviser & Media Expert.

    Debt consolidation refers to the act of taking out a new loan to pay off other liabilities and consumer debts. Multiple debts are combined into a single

    Go for extra payments 

    If you have some liquidity, ditch the usual EMI concept and take advantage of prepayments. This will decrease the principal and interest amount, said Punmiya.

    Compare finance offerings

    Keep comparing offerings such as processing fees, payment terms, interest etc and buy within your means; at the same time, be on the lookout for special offers and discounts deals that are available in the market, said Pramod Kathuria, Founder & CEO, Easiloan.

    Prudent spending during the festivals will make life less stressful for you.

    ALSO READ | NHAI's non-convertible debenture issue opens — Key factors to consider before investing

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    debtDiwaliDiwali 2022EMI payments.festive shoppingpersonal finance

    Previous Article

    Watch: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar meets Pakistan Captain Babar Azam on the sidelines of T20 World Cup in Australia

    Next Article

    Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng