Gold buying is considered opportune during Dhanteras - the first day of the Diwali festival. Investors believe that gold purchase brings financial security to their portfolio.

But recently, gold has seen a high surge in prices.

Given the situation, some investors must be having second thoughts on whether they should invest in gold this season.

The answer to that is: gold is a low-risk high yield investment with a proven history of excellent returns in the long run and can always be considered for investment.

In words of Vaibhav Saraf, director at Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, "Despite the recent high prices, gold has acted as a store of value, maintaining its purchasing power for thousands of years."

This means investors can actually consider investing in gold.

According to Tanya Rastogi, director, Lala Jugal Kishore Jewellers, gold is a commodity that will always be a safe investment irrespective of the conditions.

"Even though the price going down or rising vary, there isn’t much of a drop in gold rates and even if there is, it picks up and in long term is always an upward trend making it a safe investment," she opines.

"It is one form of investment that can never completely fail no matter what. Therefore, if one wants to be cautious about their investments it is ideal to do so by buying gold," she advises further.

Ishu Datwani, Founder, ANMOL calls gold as the safest bet because it is both an appreciating as well as easy to liquidate the asset.

"If one looks at the historical table of gold prices over the years, gold has always increased and it is likely to go up even more," Datwani said.

People looking to buy gold can go for physical gold in form of jewellery or coins.

"As gold coins can be bought in denominations of 0.5 grams, many people prefer buying gold coins over jewellery. Coins don’t involve making charges, unlike jewellery. The purity of the metal remains intact. When a customer wants to exchange or sell their ready-made jewellery, they don’t have to bother about the charges and the metals remain intact," suggests Sachin Kothari, director, Augmont.