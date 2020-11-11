Personal Finance Diwali 2020: Here are different ways to invest in gold this Dhanteras Updated : November 11, 2020 06:40 PM IST Gold buying is considered auspicious during Dhanteras - the first day of the Diwali festival. With the benefits of liquidity, value appreciation and acting as a hedge against inflation and currency valuation, investing in gold is essential for a well-diversified portfolio. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.