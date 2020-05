Authored by: Sidharrth Shankar and Aman Bhatia

The past few years in India have seen a paradigm shift in the way sale and purchase of goods and services have taken place. It is a no-brainer that innovations in the payments space have propelled the revolution witnessed in the Indian e-commerce industry. Take, for example, the United Payments Interface (UPI), an indigenously developed innovation by the National Payment Corporation of India, which has quickly become one of the fastest-growing payment systems in the world.

It is also pertinent that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the regulator in the digital payments space, has played a key role at important junctures to support the digital payments industry. Pursuant to the enactment of the Payment of Settlement Systems Act, 2007, RBI introduced a series of measures to manage the online payment services. Its first set of policy guidelines for regulating the ‘payment intermediaries’ space was issued in 2009. Fast forward to 2019: fintech investments in India attracted US$ 3.7 billion last year, as per a report published by Accenture, ranking as the world’s third-largest fintech centre, just behind the US and the UK.

In 2009, RBI had taken an ‘indirect’ approach while regulating the activities of intermediaries such as payment aggregators and payment gateways by mandating banks to manage and operate the internal accounts of such intermediaries and monitoring the credits and debits into such accounts. The approach had worked well over the last decade with no further changes notified by /RBI.

However, in its monetary policy statement of February 2019, RBI hinted at a revamp of the existing guidelines. The statement was followed by a discussion paper, published in September 2019, spelling out the possible amendments. On March 17 this year, RBI published the revised ‘guidelines on the regulation of payment aggregators and payment gateways’ (New Guidelines), which will come into effect as of April 1.

Advantages & disadvantages of the new guidelines

The new guidelines have wrought a sea-change in the payment intermediaries’ regulatory space, most notably with regard to the direct authorization of non-bank payment aggregators. Entities opting to commence operations as payment aggregators will now be required to, amongst other regulations, attain a net-worth of Rs 15 crore in the next year, and Rs 25 crore by 2023. Additionally, the promoters of such payment aggregators will have to meet the ‘fit and proper’ criteria framed by RBI.

While it may be too soon to pronounce on whether the new guidelines will stymie the growth of an industry built on the bedrock of innovation, the house has always been divided on the benefits of any sectoral regulation. On one hand, stringent regulations result in a monopolistic business environment by increasing entry barriers as well as the cost and complexity of doing business. On the other hand, it may be argued that such timely monitoring keeps a check on the overall systemic health. In the light of the recent deteriorating economic health of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), where the conventional approach had been one of ‘light touch’. RBI may have been disinclined to follow the same approach for the online payments space.

Of the several advantages resulting from the new guidelines, the most notable is that payment aggregators are expected to fulfil KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti Money Laundering) requirements and to ensure that merchants on-boarded by them are compliant with applicable data security and privacy standards. These well-defined mechanisms strengthen consumer confidence, given that such entities handle extensive sensitive financial data. However, the exemption for ‘delivery versus payment’ (DvP) transactions is conspicuous in its absence in the new guidelines. DvP transactions include those where the delivery of goods and services is facilitated simultaneously with the completion of payments (for instance, issuance of movie tickets).

Hitherto, RBI’s stand had been that such transactions posed no settlement risk as they were outside the framework of payment intermediaries, given that the transfer of securities was simultaneous with the transfer of funds. Now, however, e-commerce entities facilitating such DvP transactions will have to comply with the new guidelines, including entering into arrangements with authorized payment aggregators, which will inevitably increase their cost of doing business.

Another severe backlash is the clear bar on e-commerce marketplaces from providing payment aggregation services. Under the existing guidelines, most e-commerce marketplaces provide payment facilitation services to the sellers on-boarded by them in addition to providing marketplace listing services. The new guidelines, however, have mandated separation of the marketplace from payment aggregation businesses. Further, such entities have to apply for authorization by June 2021.

The usage of digital payment systems is a coveted plus for access to wireless internet systems. With the increased penetration of wireless telecom services into India’s rural areas, ever more Indians are likely to depend on digital payments. It is therefore vital for RBI to note that the rural population is made ‘e-literate’ in relation to the usage of digital payments systems in order to safeguard their interests and attain wider acceptability of such payment systems.