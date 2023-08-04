CNBC TV18
Applying for a digital loan? Know eligibility, documents required and interest rates

4 Min Read
By Anshul  Aug 4, 2023 12:50:32 PM IST (Updated)

Everyone who is eligible to get a normal personal loan is also eligible for online PL. So, salaried employees working with a private limited company, public sector undertakings, or a self-employed person with a minimum income/turnover criteria are eligible for this loan.

A personal loan (PL) available at a digital platform or on an app by lenders is known as digital loan. Also called an online personal loan, the loan amount in this case is sanctioned in a lesser time. However, the procedure is complete only when the document verification is successful. Hence, maintaining proper documentation is crucial for a smooth process.

The eligibility
The online personal loan eligibility, however, largely depends on the applicant's credit score or additional data that a person shares with the lender (if the credit score is not available). There are a few cases where additional/alternative information (like age, type of employment, professional experience, etc.) holds a higher ground, which allows online loan providers to go beyond the traditional lending processes.
Importance of documents
Having all the necessary paperwork readily available can expedite the loan approval process and prevent unnecessary delays, rejections, or requests for additional documents.
"Well-organized documentation also helps borrowers to provide accurate information, minimizing the risk of errors and ensuring transparency. Ultimately, being diligent with the documentation increases the chances of securing a personal loan with favorable terms and conditions, making it an essential step in obtaining financial assistance," said Sidharth V, CRO at KreditBee, an online personal loan app.
Here are some of the documents necessary for smooth application process of digital loan:
Identity proof
When applying for a loan, borrowers are required to provide a valid identification proof document to establish identity.
"The specific documents accepted may vary depending on the country and the lender's requirements. Some valid ID proofs are Pan card, Voter ID card, driving license and Aadhaar card," said Sidharth.
Address proof
Along with an ID proof, lenders also require valid address proof in order to process the loan application. Some valid address proofs are passport, Voter ID card, driving license, and Aadhaar card.
Income proof
Borrowers should also include the latest salary slip or any document that shows income, such as a salary certificate or bank statement showing regular salary credits.
"This documentation verifies the applicant's financial stability, enabling lenders to determine their credit limit along with their ability to repay," said Anil Pinapala, CEO and Founder, FlexPay by Vivifi, an instant personal loan app.
Signature proof
A digital signature, also known as e-sign, is required to create a legally binding agreement between the applicant and the lender. It ensures mutual consent and compliance with regulatory requirements.
Current personal loan interest rates of banks
BankInterest Rate (p.a.)Processing Fee
HDFC Bank10.5% p.a. - 21.00% p.a.Up to 2.50%
ICICI Bank10.75% p.a. - 19.00% p.a.Up to 2.50%
TurboLoan Powered by Chola15% - 21% (fixed) p.a.3.00%
Yes Bank10.99% p.a. onwards - 20% p.a.Up to 2%
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.99% and aboveUp to 3%
Axis Bank10.49% p.a.- 22% p.a.Upto 2% of the loan amount
IndusInd Bank10.25% p.a. - 27% p.a.3% onwards
HSBC Bank9.99% p.a. - 16.00% p.a.Up to 2%
IDFC First Bank10.49% p.a. onwardsUp to 3.5%
Tata Capital10.99% onwardsUp to 3%
Home Credit Cash Loan24% p.a. - 49.5% p.a.2.5%-5%
Ujjivan Small Finance BankAt the discretion of the bankAt the discretion of the bank
Aditya Birla Capital14% p.a. -26% p.a.Up to 2%
State Bank of India11% p.a. - 14% p.a.Up to 1.50%
Karnataka Bank14.23%At the discretion of the bank
Bank of Baroda10.90% p.a. - 18.25% p.a.Up to 2%
(Source: Bankbazaar)
First Published: Aug 4, 2023 12:43 PM IST
