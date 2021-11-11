Last date to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra nears; here's how you can do it without visiting banks

As the last date to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra is nearing, all government pensioners are required to submit the certificate to receive pensions without any break. The last date to submit the certificate is November 30.

The window for the submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra, also known as Life Certificate, for those above 80 years of age was opened on October 1, 2021.

The certificate acts as proof that the pensioner is still alive. The certificate has to be shown before an authorised pension distributor or agency, after which the pension is credited to their account.

Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

Submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra through Doorstep Banking Alliance

Doorstep banking (DSB) is an alliance between 12 public sector banks, including State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and others.

A pensioner has to download the Doorstep Banking App on the mobile phone from Google Playstore or visit the website https://doorstepbanks.com/ to avail of the service. The pensioner has to enter details to put the request for doorstep banking service. The person has to enter the pension account number, verify it and pay nominal charges for the service. The pensioner will receive an SMS mentioning the name of the bank agent who will visit to complete the submission process. The agent will make a visit to the person’s home and complete the process.

Submission of Life Certificate through Postman

The Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology introduced Doorstep Service for submission of the certificate through Postman in November 2020. The pensioner has to download the Postinfo App to avail of the service. It is a chargeable service and is available to all Central Government Pensioners across the country