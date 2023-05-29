English
    New policy for digital lending apps from May 31 — here's what users should know
    By Anshul  May 29, 2023 1:47:31 PM IST (Published)

    Google has asked apps to complete the personal loan app declaration for India, and provide necessary documentation to support the declaration.

    Starting May 31, digital lending apps on the Play Store will not be allowed to access the contacts, photos, videos, call logs, external storage and precise location of users. This comes on the back of Google tightening its personal loan policy for apps on Play Store after increased instances of unethical recovery practices by digital lending apps.

    Additionally, Google has asked apps to complete the personal loan app declaration for India, and provide necessary documentation to support the declaration. For example, if the firm is licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide personal loans, they must submit a copy of the licence for review.
    The tech giant has released a declaration form for lending apps from India, requiring specific disclosures.
    X